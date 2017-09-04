FREE NEWSLETTER
Katy Perry Spends Labor Day With Former Boyfriend Orlando Bloom – Rekindling Their Love?

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/04/2017
katy perry orlando bloomSource: eonline.com

Katy Perry spent Labor Day with none other than her rekindled love, Orlando Bloom. During the weekend, the singer and the actor were spotted in each other’s company, paddle boarding.

As fans may remember, the celebs were seen at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Los Angeles back in August as well.

Ever since then, Bloom and Perry have fueled the rumors that they are back together.

‘Orlando put his arm around Katy’s waist several times, and at one point, she sat on his lap,’ one eyewitness at the concert revealed, adding that both seemed to have a good time, with Bloom even dancing a few times, while Katy was more composed and quiet, taking the performance in.

Of course, the pair was seated in the front row.

Back in February, the stars’ reps announced that they decided to take a break after dating for almost a year.

They made sure to mention that their relationship continues to be respectful and that no significant problems took place between them that would cause the split.

It looks like that might have been the truth considering they got back together so fast.

It must mean they stayed friendly and then, suddenly, the spark was back!

Are you glad the power couple is a thing again or do you think them rekindling their love is a mistake?

