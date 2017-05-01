FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Katy Perry Slammed For Her Bizarre Fashion Choice At Met Gala

Todd Malm Posted On 05/01/2017
Katy Perry At Met Gala 2017Source: ETOnline.com

In the past, attendees at the prestigious Met Gala have received a bit of online hate for a “lack of creativity,” and for failing to embrace the party’s theme and transcend the way we typically look at fashion.

Last year’s theme was Manus X Machina, a pretentious way of saying man versus machine, and everyone, including the Kardashians and Kanye, wore metallics.

It makes sense, but fans wanted more!

Katy Perry had her ears to the ground this year, and fans on social media are having a blast comparing the singer’s outfit to dusters, Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice, and even a trash bin.

The California Girls singer stepped out of her car onto the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s beige carpet and made her extravagant entrance.

She wasn’t going to be accused of being “basic” this year.

Katy was sporting a red lace outfit, including a head brace with a bit of metal’s added in, and a dirty side mirror.

It looked like a red curtain mixed with a burka. Some people think she went a little too far, but they got what they wished for didn’t they?

Many millennials won’t remember the Beetlejuice classic starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, but this fan certainly does:

This fan thinks her outfit is closer to a telecommunications device rather than a fashionable ensemble:

Everyone knows the Internet has its own special way of disseminating justice to spark a good laugh, and they all love memes.

Memes have taken over the internet.

Perry is known for having her own unique sense of humor, so maybe it was planned? Who knows. Even if she did, the internet will be in meme-heaven.

