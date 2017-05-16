Katy Perry Signs On For American Idol Reboot!

Katy Perry is back in the limelight. The pop star announced she is the first confirmed judge on ABC’s American Idol reboot. The music competition, that originally had its run for 15 years on the Fox Network, is back on the air.

The television show launched the career of several high-profile artists including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson.

In a statement, Katy said she was “honored and thrilled” to be the first judge to bring back the American Idol tradition, making fans’ dreams a reality.

She said she is excited to be shining a light on “authentic personalities and real stories.”

The Bon Appetit singer revealed she is always listening to new music for inspiration and “love(s) discovering diamonds in the rough,” from years of mentoring young and up-and-coming artists on her record label.

According to Perry, bringing on new and talented artists on her tours is her way of giving back to the music community as well as her fans who have helped her be a skyrocketing success.

Perry is unlike previous Idol judges in the sense that she is one of the few who is currently actively involved in the music business instead of being a veteran who no longer records, produces, and performs.

Her new album, Witness, is scheduled for release on the 9th of June.

The singer released two new singles including, Chained To The Rhythm and Bon Appetit.

The President of ABC Entertainment said they are thrilled to be “ushering in this new era of America Idol” with Perry at the forefront of the movement.

The final season of Idol on Fox ended in April of 2016.

Perry said jokingly and with a smile, “Judge not, lest you be judged,” referring to her new role on the show.

As previously reported, Idol alumni Chris Daughtry is also coming back to the screen to judge. Idol was formerly judged by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Steven Tyler.