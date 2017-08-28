Katy Perry Sends ‘Prayers’ To Hurricane Victims At The 2017 VMAs

After she heard about the catastrophic rainfall in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey, Katy Perry sent her sweetest well-whishes to all of those who were affected. She talked about this during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27.

At the 2017 MTV Video, the greatest stars gathered at the Forum in Los Angeles for the occasion on August 27.

Even if it was a fun-filled evening, the fans, the viewers, and the celebrities couldn’t keep their minds off the people who are struggling in Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

During the show, Katy made sure to send her love to Houston and to offer support with the kindest words.

This hasn’t been an easy weekend as dozens are injured, and some even feared death after the 130m mph winds and floods swept through the southeast area of Texas.

‘We’re praying for your safety in the days to come and stay with you as you rebuild because we’re all in this together,’ said Katy in a heartfelt moment.

Katy also urged viewers to donate to the Red Cross to get help for those in need.

There are already photos showing the total devastation with locals using boats to get around.

Dogs are looking for their owners after being abandoned, and many residents are trapped inside their homes. The water continues to rise to very frightening levels.

It has been reported that Hurricane Harvey is a once in a lifetime storm for Texans.

There was even chaos while people were trying to prepare for the storm by heading to the store and grabbing all their necessities, including food, water, and first aid.

😞 This is what it looks like south of us right now. Like 30 minutes away. But, rain expected not to let up until Wednesday. #StaySafeTexas 🖤 #HurricaneHarvey 😩 A post shared by Krystal S. Abrams (@krystalsabrams) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner previously made a statement and revealed that the storm is far from over.

‘People need to know, this is not a one, two-day event and done,’ he told CNN.

‘Even though it may seem like it will get better, this is a four or five-day event starting tomorrow evening going through Monday or Tuesday.’

Search and rescue teams are attending those who are in need. It’s amazing that the celebrities at the VMAs also used their time in the spotlight to speak on behalf of all the poor people who are going through these hard times.