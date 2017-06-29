Katy Perry Says That Niall Horan Came On To Her Once! – Here’s What Niall Had To Say About That

Is he friendly or does he really want that number? Niall Horan responded to Katy Perry’s claim that he’s constantly trying to get her out on a date.

Earlier in the week, the singer of “Swish Swish,” 32, was remembering the time it was up to the pop sensation to decide whether or not Niall would go into the final round of the X-Factor.

That important part of the show would ultimately pit him up with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne to form the band, One Direction.

During the Australian show called Fitzy and Wippa on Wednesday, June 28th, the singer said of Niall, “Niall’s amazing. I love him, and I think we feel very connected in a way because I, like, have helped him get through the X-Factor to join his group.”

Katy joked that now he’s a big star, and apparently, she has good taste?

That’s what she tells herself anyway.

The pop songstress claimed the 23-year-old singer could be romantically interested in her.

She said, “I see him around all the time. He’s always trying to get my number to maybe flirt with me, but I’m like, ‘I could babysit you. I’m like your mom.'”

When the former One Directioner caught wind of her comments, he had a response of his own, but it sounded like Horan was a bit impatient with her claims.

Advertisement

He responded on the Australian TV show, The Project, today saying “Katy, please stop being mean to me. She’s just finding any excuse now just to patronize me and go around spreading rumors about me. I just want to be your friend.” He added that their age difference isn’t that drastic, it’s only nine years. Who do you believe here? Is Niall coming on to her or is Katy just exaggerating for attention?