Katy Perry Says She’s Proud Of Her Big Salary On American Idol As A Woman

Katy Perry is going to be rocking out all the way to the bank. Rumors are circulating Katy’s salary on the American Idol reboot will be around $25 million. When asked how she feels about people talking about her money the singer had something unique to say.

On 103.5 KTU’s radio show with Carolina Bermudez, the host, asked Katy if she felt bothered by people wanting to know how much she agreed to be paid to be the judge on the reality TV series.

Katy responded and said there are several different ways to go about answering that question because of the tendency for journalists to take things out of context for the purpose of “click-bait.”

Katy said, “nobody cares about intention,” and to her, the beginning of a website, “www,” stands for the “wild, wild, west.”

However, behind all of the gossip and rumors regarding her pay stubs, Perry is more focused on her salary portraying the value that she can offer.

She is “really proud of that, as a woman, I got paid.”

Katy said she was proud of the fact that she is currently being paid more than any other man that’s been on the show and that is something that she holds dear to her heart, but not in a mean-spirited way of course.

The Bon Appetit singer also said she loves men and thinks they’re beautiful, and she is ready for a man of equal caliber.

Katy Perry went on to say that with all things considered the show has been in the making for awhile now, and she has always wanted to be a part of it. They have been negotiating her contract for several years, and it had never been right, but now is the time! Our congratulations go out to Katy for getting the pay she deserves.