Katy Perry Reunites With “Soul Mate” John Mayer Days After Orlando Bloom Split

Well, that didn’t take long! It has been just a few days since Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry broke up but, according to reports, Perry has already found a worthy contender to her heart.

Advertisement

In fact, it’s her ex John Mayer who would do anything to have her back, insiders say.

“John reached out to Katy right after he heard that she and Orlando were broken up,” one source close to the pop star revealed. “He wanted to just make sure that she was okay,” the insider added.

Furthermore, Perry also decided to address her split from Bloom on Instagram yesterday, assuring her followers that she was truly fine.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017? U can still b friends and love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!” Perry savagely said.

As fans may already know, Katy Perry and 39 years old John Mayer were self-proclaimed soul mates for years before Perry started dating Orlando Bloom. Although Mayer is currently busy with his tour, “The Search for Everything” the man still found enough time in his schedule to make sure his “soul mate” is doing Okay after her breakup.

Considering that Mayer and Perry went their separate ways in 2015 after it was rumored that the man cheated, perhaps he has realized how much of a mistake he made and how much he’d like to have her back in his life.

Will he get a second chance? Insiders close to Perry seem to think so.

Advertisement

“Everyone is convinced that Katy and John will get back together and end up together. Some of Katy’s friends think she will never get over John,” one source claimed.