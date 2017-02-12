Katy Perry Performs With Skip Marley At 2017 Grammy Awards

Katy Perry’s epic performance of “Chained To The Rhythm” at the 2017 Grammy Awards ceremony is one for the books. Miss Perry took the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California a few minutes ago. Wearing a black and white suit, Miss Perry debuted the politically charged track entitled “Chained To The Rhythm,” which features a social message from Bob Marley’s grandson, Skip, who was also present at the awards show.

The reggae and disco-infused song, which was written by Perry, Sia, and produced Max Martin calls out people who live in a mental and social bubble. The lyrics clip for the song played on the bubble concept by comparing a human to a hamster trapped on a wheel inside a cage and repeating the same routines over and over.

Some of the lyrics for “Chained To The Rhythm” include: “Are we tone deaf / Keep sweeping it under the mat / Thought we could do better than that / I hope we can. So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble, bubble / So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble.”

Perry, an ardent Hillary Clinton and Gloria Steinem supporter, was among a long list of stars like Rihanna, Madonna, Ashley Judd, Cher, Scarlett Johansson, and Amy Schumer who joined more than half a million of protesters at the nationwide Women’s March on Washington one day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

It appears that Perry has left her sweet bubble gum era behind for a more political pop activism. It will be interesting to see if her popularity will continue to grow.