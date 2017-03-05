Katy Perry Performs At 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards With Child Laborers

Katy Perry has just performed her international hit song “Chained to the Rhythm” at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards taking place at the Forum in Inglewood, California wearing a bright red blazer, skinny pink jeans, and a pair of dark red sneakers.

Reggae star Skip Marley accompanied her. The public loved the performance, which also included a bunch of child laborers.

This was the first big public appearance for the famous diva since she split from former boyfriend, British actor Orlando Bloom.

It was an opportunity for the 32-year-old to debut her new hairdo that by all accounts was inspired by ex-wild child Miley Cyrus.

While on the red carpet of the awards show, Perry discussed her blonde pixie haircut and why she went for it at this moment in her life.

The talented artist joked: “Well yeah, if you’re going this extreme it should, hello! I’m trying to get more attention, obviously.”

She went on to add: “You can just grow it back. Honestly, I tried to take my full head of hair platinum and I had a lot of breakage. I’ve always wanted to look like Miley Cyrus. I’ve always wanted to have that pixie haircut, so I said, ‘Let’s just go for it.’ I feel like there’s a new wave, a new authentic vibe coming in and I think this matches. I want to redefine what it means to be feminine.”

“Chained to the Rhythm”: Katy Perry arrasa em performance para o IHeart Radio Music Awards https://t.co/ekIvhqI9qh #iHeartAwards — [CM] 4K (@kakacyrusss) March 6, 2017

Online commenters mocked Perry’s statement because she has just jumped on a trend that was popularized by people like Rihanna, Halle Berry, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Those critics see nothing original or inspiring about the new hairstyle.

However, it needs to be said that her many fans applauded Perry for taking such a big fashion risk.

At least, the singer feels happy, and she just stated in a post-performance interview that she has never been so authentic and secure in her own skin.