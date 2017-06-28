FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Katy Perry Opens Up About The Infamous Naked Orlando Bloom Photos – Reveals He Asked Her To Get Nude As Well!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/28/2017
katy perry orlando bloomSource: vanityfair.com

Katy Perry has opened up about the scandalous photos the paparazzi took of them during their Italy vacation last year in August. Now that she and Orlando Bloom are officially over, the singer decided to dish all about what went on that day in a new interview with KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie.

Perry revealed that Bloom asked her to get naked as well!

‘He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was just like, it’s one of those things where I was like, ‘Oh nah. Just not in the mood. You know when you are dating someone sometimes, it is exciting to be like, ‘Oh, should we try and make out over here in this place?’ or what have you. And I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!’ Katy stated about their yacht shenanigans.

As fans may already be aware, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split back in February after dating for a year.

Despite the fact that they didn’t last and live happily ever after, there seem to be no hard feelings between the celebrity exes.

During her 72-hour YouTube live stream earlier this month, Perry ranked her former boyfriends and Bloom was only second to John Mayer.

What do you think of Katy Perry’s unexpected confession?

