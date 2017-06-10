Katy Perry Opens Up About How Her Ex-Husband Russell Brand Influenced Her Life

Katy Perry has her ex-beau, Russell Brand, to thank for her experiences with transcendental meditation. In an interview with E! News, the pop sensation opened up regarding how the activity has changed her life and impacted her songwriting as well as her lifestyle.

The British comedian first introduced the star to the tradition when they were married between 2010 and 2012.

Katy said, “Russell is an avid meditator,” and when the couple was in India she discovered his passion for the artform.

Despite her newfound love for the practice, Perry wasn’t always interested in Eastern philosophy.

According to the Chained To The Rhythm singer, she grew up with a conservative upbringing and was admittedly a skeptic.

“My parents are both born again Christians, and I love them, but I did think that meditation was more of religion.”

However, the star learned that transcendental self-reflection is, in fact, not a religion.

The California Girls singer attributed meditation as the biggest help of her life and uses it to disconnect from the hectic lifestyle that superstardom brings.

She explained, “Life can get a little crazy, and I’m always juggling a thousand balls at once.”

Like everyone else nowadays, the star has a preoccupation with social media and her cell phone, and she is more than aware of that.

She explained, “I am just like anyone else. I’m addicted to my phone, and I have my phone next to my bed. I would say that especially when I am single, but even in a relationship, I will look at my phone before I look at my partner.”

Katy’s experience speaks to the changing social norms of our time, in the sense that, we are all closer together but also further away because of our tendency to look at our phones instead of interacting with others around us.

Be that as it may, the songstress has found the tradition to be critical in bringing her back to center.

She said, “when I meditate, I get to the real well of creativity. It stirs up all of these creative juices, and I get my best ideas.”

Not only that, but it increases her sense of wellbeing when she’s feeling depressed. The star explained she has many moments where she has a bad attitude, but Katy sits down to reflect on her circumstances and then can bring her mood back up to where it needs to be.