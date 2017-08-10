Katy Perry Opens Up About Her Very First Kiss

Katy Perry is all over the place lately. The 32-year-old pop star was interviewed in the latest issue of W Magazine and divulged some intimate details regarding her life, including kissing, singing in the shower, as well as crying to her own songs.

Katy says’s she’s liberated these days.

She explained, “In general, I feel 360-degrees liberated—all around. Whether it’s political, mental, spiritual, sexual; I feel liberated from all the things that don’t serve me.”

At 32, the singer is getting used to getting older.

In fact, she welcomes it with open arms.

She said, “surrendering to and embracing my 30s. You couldn’t give me anything in the world to go back to my twenties. To get to this place, I had to do some necessary work on my heart, soul, mind, and body. Since I did that, a lot of beautiful things started to bloom.”

The artist explained something embarrassing.

Katy coyly admitted she cries to her songs because her “songs are so personal.”

However, don’t worry Katy, we don’t judge you.

Your art form is a delicate one where a lot of self-reflection is needed.

Not only did the celebrity open up about her new record and her artistic endeavors, but Katy also revealed her first kiss.

Perry said, “My first French kiss was in sixth grade in Big Bear, California. I was hanging out with this girl from church who had a bit of a reputation. She had a coed party, and I was not allowed to go to a coed party until eighth grade. But I went anyway.”

Perry went on, “At the party, we played spin the bottle. It got to be my turn, and I spun the bottle, and, I felt like there was a wet fish in my mouth. That was my first kiss. When you’re in sixth grade, there’s no art to French kissing. There’s no cadence, no beautiful up and down, no waves. Instead, it just feels like your mouth is getting invaded by a slug.”