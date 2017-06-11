Katy Perry Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts And Hating Her Public Persona During Therapy Session

During a therapy session broadcast online, Katy Perry got emotional as she discussed her personal struggles. Over the past week, in order to promote her new album Witness, the star live-streamed herself at meetings, doing yoga, and even while she was sleeping, increasing the intimate bond she has with her fans.

She recently met up with therapist Siri Sat Nam Singh and opened up to the specialist about her past suicidal thoughts.

She even revealed that she also wrote a song hinting at her mental struggle – her 2013 song titled By the Grace of God.

‘I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed. You can be right, or you can be loved, I just want to be loved,’ Kathy shared during the live broadcast.

The song was inspired by what she felt about her breakup from former husband, Russell Brand.

She went on to state that the song reflected her dark thought, those moments when she felt like there was nothing worth living for anymore.

She also talked to the therapist about her public and private life, explaining that people don’t really like her new hair and wish it was longer.

The star admitted that she wants to be her from before stardom so much that she no longer even wants to look like Katy Perry, which is her stage name.

Her real name is Katheryn Hudson!

She went on to basically explain how much pressure and stress she feels as a star and how much she would like to be true to herself again.

About how she manages to connect to other human beings she stated that she’s just now learned how to hug.

In the past, she used to think hugging was too intimate, almost like a sexual thing.

Perry said she used to think it was a very intimate gesture, like someone would want to hug her just to feel her breasts.

But now, the star shared that she has finally realized that is not everybody’s intention and that people just want to hug in order to connect better with one another.

Are you worried about Katy Perry’s mental health nowadays? Are you glad she’s seeing a therapist and talking about her problems?