Katy Perry On Her Song “I Kissed a Girl”, “I Did More Than That”

She may be the daughter of two pastors, but Katy Perry says she did more than she let people figure out from her hit “I Kissed a Girl and I Liked It.”

While accepting the National Equality Award on Saturday night, the 32-years old singer told the audience of the 2017 HRC Los Angeles Gala a lot about what was going through her head while growing up.

Katy Perry was raised as a gospel-singing girl, and she joined youth groups that were more like pro conversion camps. But young Katy was very curious and needed answers to a lot of questions, so she wanted to explore, knowing that sexuality was not all black and white.

So, how could she reconcile the image of an innocent girl with the one left by her song “I Kissed a Girl and I Liked It?”

Perry went on to detail that she “prayed the gay away at Jesus camps,” but soon discovered that she had nothing to worry about and, although some people are different, she might have a lot to learn from them.

Katy now considers them to be the most free, strong, kind, and inclusive people that she has ever met. The artist told everyone that these folks are filling her heart with joy and are so magic because they are living their truth.

Katy’s life led her far from her early life beliefs, but Perry says she wouldn’t have chosen a different path for herself because she learned from all those lessons and that turned her into the person she is today.

Advertisement

Katy Perry feels that she has to stand up for what she feels is true and that is equality and justice for all. Ok, now this is what we call some inspiring statements!