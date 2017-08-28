Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj Slay With Their Epic ‘Swish Swish’ Performance At The VMAs

Nicki Minaj and Kety Perry shut down The Forum when they closed the VMAs 2017 with their hit collab, Swish Swish. The duo teamed up for a sexy basketball game where Katy flew over the whole crowd.

Katy and Nicki are the ultimate stage pair. The two singers treated their fans to their hit collab Swish Swish at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27.

Katy was dressed in an embellished basketball corset, and she opened the performance where she stood on a giant basketball.

When she went down on the stage, she linked up with her backup dancers to treat the crowd to some amazing moves.

Nicki showed up dressed amazingly, and she appeared on a rotating stage which was Kay’s basketball.

Katy wrapped up the show by flying through the air to dunk on the crowd, as Noah Cyrus said when Katy was introduced to the stage.

It’s been a big night for Katy, who pulled double duty, performing and hosting at the 2017 VMAs.

The super host crushed it as the evening’s emcee, where she had countless outfit changes and hilarious skits.

Oh, and the audience ‘oohed and awed’ in shock over her diss at Justin Bieber.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Katy called him a baby when she slammed him for the time he forgot the lyrics to his hit, Despacito back in May 2017. And, the disses didn’t end there.

Taylor Swift finally released the video for her highly anticipated hit Look What You Made Me Do, and it was nothing short of epic references to her many feuds throughout 2016 and 2017.

Advertisement

She seemed to poke fun, as fans pointed out, at Kim Kardashian‘s October 2016 robbery, when she laid in a bathtub filled with diamonds and snake jewelry during the video. This scene in the video is thought to be a blatant dig at the time Kim was robbed of her engagement ring that Kanye West gifted her.