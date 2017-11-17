Katy Perry Is Reportedly Denied Access To China – She Won’t Perform At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be held on November 21 in Shanghai. The show continues facing a crisis.

Following the same path as Gigi Hadid and several other models, Katy Perry, who is booked for the musical act at the event, is reportedly banned from entering China.

She will not be able to perform at the event.

According to Page Six, Katy was initially informed that she would be able to gain access to enter the communist country.

On the other hand, her visa was denied by the government officials when she tried applying it.

🇲🇽 Monterrey 🇲🇽 Thanks to U the first show is SOLD OUT‼️ADDING 5/9 so I can 👁 you ALL‼️Santander 🎟 presale 11/1 10am katyperry.com/tour A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

‘She was initially granted a visa to perform at the VS show in Shanghai, then Chinese officials changed their minds and yanked her visa,’ an insider explained.

The change in decision came after the government found out about the controversy that was surrounding Perry back in 2015.

We are referring to when she dressed in a glittery dress with sunflowers on it during a performance in Taiwan.

Her outfit caused outrage back then because the flower is believed to be a symbol of anti-China protesters.

The controversy turned worse when it was found that Katy waved a Taiwanese flag during her show in support of the country, which has been clashing with China for a really long time.

Katy and the models were not the only ones who were banned from entering China.

🍓📸 by @nadialeelee A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

It has also been reported that fashion bloggers who are booked to cover the annual show are canceling their trips as Chinese government won’t give them visas.

To make things even worse, the show’s staff can’t send out press releases because this has to be approved by the government officials.

‘It’s just a nightmare for all the media trying to cover [the show],’ a source confessed to Page Six.

Advertisement

‘These TV companies are spending a fortune on it, and they don’t even know what they can shoot when they get there.’ The source also added that the producers who were in charge of coordinating the coverage were ‘on the verge of nervous breakdowns.’