Katy Perry Is Promoting Her Latest Single And She Want To Be Your Late Night Snack – Check Out The Tasty Pic

Katy Perry headlined at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend, and she treated her legions of social media fans with an eye-candy tasty morsel in her latest post ion Instagram. The photo is quite a feast for the eyes because the wigged-out singer is looking like she is about to be someone’s meal and she also likes this!

The ‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer is currently promoting her new single which is called Bon Appetite with this veggie-infuse photo.

Together this funny picture the 32-year-old wrote “late night snack.”

late night snack 🥕🥒🍅 #bonappetit [email protected] A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 27, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

It has been quite a busy week full of ups and down for the pop star as she appeared on the season finale of Saturday Night Live in NYC, and she had some amazing performances.

Last Thursday night she also played an intimate show at London’s Water Rats club, in which she referred to the horrible bombing in Manchester that took place earlier during the week.

ABS News reported that at the end of the singer’s 20-minute set, a set that was streamed live on Twitter, she addressed the tragic event.

“It was hard. It was hard for you guys, it was hard for me because we all love music,” Perry told the concert goer.

“And you think about it, and you think that’s my friend, that’s my sister, that’s my brother, that’s the person that loves music, you know. It’s awful.”

Her strength will get her through all of these difficult times.

In a new interview with Vogue magazine, Katy Perry said that “My education started in my 20s, and there is so much to learn still,” she told Vogue, as she recalled childhood times in which she was not “allowed to interact with gay people.”

Perry said, “I came out of the womb asking questions, curious from day one, and I am grateful for that: My curiosity has led me here.”

Katy Perry was shortly married to Russel Brand, and she confessed that she learned a lot of lessons in her life such as patience, the art of saying no, and the fact that not everything has to end with marriage. She confessed that she is currently much more grounded than she was before.