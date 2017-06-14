Katy Perry Hits Back Against Critics – “I’m Not A Con-Artist”

Katy Perry wants you to know that she isn’t afraid of change. She’s got a brand new haircut; and a different sound she describes as “purposeful pop,” as well as a ninety-six-hour live stream that has left many people wondering what the singer is thinking lately.

In a rare act of self-reflection and humility, Katy said, “every day when I think I know something, the universe shows me that I need to learn another lesson. So I stand here today, more so than any other day, saying I know nothing. I know nothing.”

The 32-year-old, who recently cut out alcohol from her life and started attending therapy sessions with her family, revealed she is on an entirely new and productive path.

She shared, “I feel very empowered and incredibly liberated, liberated from the conditioning of the way I used to think, spiritually liberated, politically liberated, sexually liberated, liberated from things that don’t serve me.”

Katy says the recent stream of negative press against her is very annoying, and she pointed out a double standard where The New York Times is allegedly hurting her.

She said it is a “strange race to be the most woke.”

I generally wouldn’t agree with much of what Katy has to say, but she has a point here.

Nowadays, being politically and environmentally aware has become a game of showing everyone around you how “empowered” you are.

The songstress said, “they want you to stand for something, but once you do, and if you don’t do it correctly, they’re ready to take you right down.”

However, what Perry doesn’t appear to understand is that the whole point of “standing for something” is done so people can critique each other, that way we can see which concepts hold up in the free marketplace of ideas.

An LGBT rights activists criticized the singer for collaborating with a group who apparently is “anti-gay.”

Katy said “intentions are everything. All I was trying to do was build a bridge.” We get that she’s trying hard to be a good person. But, the singer should remember that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.