Katy Perry Gushes About Being A ‘Secret Kardashian’ After Meeting Kim Backstage At Her Concert!

Katy Perry took to her social media platform on Friday to share an Instagram Story vid that showed the 33-year-old singer meeting none other than Kim Kardashian backstage at her own tour concert in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Perry captioned the post by proclaiming herself the ‘secret Kardashian.’

‘Told you I was a secret Kardashian,’ the superstar wrote as she posed alongside Kim, her daughter North, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope and a few of their pals.

Source: instagram.com

Kim Kardashian is as much Katy Perry’s fan as she is hers.

The mother of three to-be Snapchatted herself singing along to Dark Horse at the concert, and she knew every word!

Meanwhile, Katy hasn’t been hiding her love towards the famous family either as she even gushed about the clan during the 2015 Met Gala.

‘Listen, Kris Jenner’s very important to me. That’s not sarcastic at all. She has a great sense of humor, and she is kind of like the mother of everyone. I was thinking the other day, we have all had our own commentary on the Kardashians… but the Kardashians in my book are completely valid,’ the singer stated at the time.