Katy Perry Got Racy Onstage During BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2017 Televised Music Festival

Katy Perry got pretty racy onstage on Saturday, during the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2017 televised music festival. The pop star wore a sparkling silver mini dress, and she got pretty blunt while she showed her empathy towards the concertgoers who were struggling with the most unfortunate side effect of attending a concert.

She talked about the fact that some of the people from the public really need to pee at some point and she explained that she wears all kinds of contraptions that don’t let her do that, and as a result, she knows pretty well how they are feeling and she gets them.

She also stated that it is all about the music and this is a good reason that is worth “holding in everything.”

After this, Perry got somber as she dedicated an acoustic version of her song named Part of Me to all the victims of last week’s Manchester attack.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children at the city’s stadium right after an Ariana Grande concert.

“I think that you guys are extremely beautiful and I think that we’re all extremely brave and we’re all in this together, aren’t we?” she said.

“And you know what? We will still dance, we will still sing, we will still make music. This next one goes out to Manchester and to all the people that know what it means to love music and be a community because of it.”

She addressed to the public saying that if they have not yet kindly touched the person from their right side or their left side she asks them to do so for creating just a little connection.

She also explained the fact that social media is not able to do such things and she said that this is the part of every one of us that will never be taken away. “Rest in peace, Manchester,” she concluded.

Advertisement

During her whole set, Katy Perry also performed hits such as I Kissed a Girl, Roar, and her brand new track called Bon Appetit. She also sang Chained to the Rhythm and Swish, Swish from her forthcoming album called Witness.