Katy Perry finally weighed in on the bothersome dating rumors plaguing herself and Ryan Phillippe.

The “California Girls” singer went on Twitter today to respond to Ryan’s tweets from yesterday.

Ryan Phillippe posted on Twitter that he wasn’t dating Katy Perry and he would really like it if helicopters would stop flying around his house. Paparazzi have been all over the Lincoln Lawyer actor because of the rumors alleging Ryan and Perry were flirting during Elton John’s birthday party.

“I am not dating Katy Perry,” he tweeted in all capital letters. “Barely know her. Please stop flying helicopters over my house. She is not here. Thx.”

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

A fan commented on Ryan’s Twitter saying how much they would love it if he was dating Katy, and the famous actor responded saying, “don’t mind people thinking that. Don’t want low flying pervs hovering periodically.”

@Jhoff10 don't mind "people" thinking that. don't want low flying pervs hovering periodically. — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

Katy responded earlier this afternoon writing, “can you let me out of this basement please?”, although she since deleted the tweet.

She responded again, only this time saying, “Hi, @RyanPhillippe, nice to meet you. Sorry about that. Carry on.”

Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017