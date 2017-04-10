Katy Perry finally weighed in on the bothersome dating rumors plaguing herself and Ryan Phillippe.
The “California Girls” singer went on Twitter today to respond to Ryan’s tweets from yesterday.
Ryan Phillippe posted on Twitter that he wasn’t dating Katy Perry and he would really like it if helicopters would stop flying around his house. Paparazzi have been all over the Lincoln Lawyer actor because of the rumors alleging Ryan and Perry were flirting during Elton John’s birthday party.
I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE.
thx
— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017
@Jhoff10 don't mind "people" thinking that. don't want low flying pervs hovering periodically.
— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017
Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol.
— Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017
A source claimed the pair still in love and getting back together could be a possibility someday, but as of now, it’s not happening. Another insider said the ex-couple still talk sometimes and even have hung out once or twice together.
Ryan was dating Paulina Slagter but eventually split in November of last year.
Maybe someday the fate will pull Katy and Ryan together. At the moment it doesn’t seem likely!
