Katy Perry Faces Criticism For Comparing Her Hair To Barack Obama

Katy Perry was hit with criticism this past weekend over comparisons that were thought to be offensive by some social media users.

The pop star used Instagram Live over the weekend, and a fan expressed that she missed the singer’s dark hair to which Katy responded with, “Oh, someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair,’ Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, Ok. Times change. Bye! See you guys later.”

The singer started laughing before turning around to look at what her friends had said. Perry was heard saying, “I should leave now,” when her friend retorts with, “you’re cut off!”

Critics on social media attacked Katy’s comments as offensive and as a “tasteless attempt at humor.”

The songstress hasn’t responded to the backlash, probably because of how sensitive people are nowadays to irrelevant comments on social media.

If Katy responded to every single criticism of one of her jokes, she would have to spend the whole day writing out apology letters.

One Twitter user wrote,” I think she should not have mentioned Obama because it makes it seem like she linking BLACK hair to Barack cuz he black.”

One user defended the California Girls singer, saying she probably shouldn’t explain herself to people who misinterpret her every word to become outraged.

Shortly after the backlash, Katy wrote an emotional dedication on Instagram to actor Ben Platt after seeing the Broadway play, Dear Even Hansen.

In other news, 32-year-old Perry passed out cherry pies in New York Time’s Square to promote her latest track, “Bon Appétit.” In the interview with Ryan Seacrest, she described the song as being “pretty sexual.”

Katy is scheduled to perform on 2017’s final episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Life on the 20th of May.