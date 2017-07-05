Katy Perry Faced Backlash After She Told Her Dog To Go And ‘ Chase Some Koalas’ In New Myer Ad – Watch The Video

Katy Perry has received some extremely harsh criticism over her inappropriate remarks which hinted at animal cruelty. Myer bosses have been forced to remove the content from Katy Perry advertisement after all animal lovers called it disgusting.

The songstress has recently teamed up with the department store in order to promote her tour and now she has to face all this criticism after she encouraged her dog Nugget to go and chase some koalas in that ad.

While Katy’s innocent joke could mean something like ‘Let’s go to Australia,’ and we are definitely sure she just made a joke, some animal lovers didn’t seem to find it funny at all.

A representant for Myer has addressed the issue and stated the following:

‘We are aware of comments about Katy Perry’s ‘Witness: The Tour’ advertisement and a particular reference made to koalas. We are currently removing the material which references koalas.’

Queensland wildlife vet Claire Madden was sickened by that advertisement.

Madden challenged Katy to learn about koalas that are injured in dog attacks, and she stated:

‘This is just absolute ignorance from Perry and Myer, and inappropriate on so many levels. Perry is a role model to so many young people, and this just destroys all the good work we do to try to encourage people not to let their dogs come into contact with koalas.’

Claire said that she is pleased that Myer decided to remove the offensive content, but she also claimed that the ad should have never gotten approval in the first place.

‘It’s great news that they’ve taken some actions over this, although I’m still amazed as to how the marketing department could have let this comment feature on an ad in the first place. It’s sheer ignorance.’

Well, all ended well finally, and this is all that matters. Katy should maybe be more careful when she makes jokes about sensitive subjects like this because not everyone in into them.