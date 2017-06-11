FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Katy Perry Extends Olive Branch To Taylor Swift! Is the Feud Finally Over?

Ron Collins Posted On 06/11/2017
Katy Perry and Taylor SwiftSource: E! Online

Could it be possible that the feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift is actually over? After almost three years of bad blood between the two mega stars, Perry has finally offered her forgiveness and a heartfelt apology.

During a live interview with Arianna Huffington on her hit podcast The Thrive Global Podcast, Katy Kat said that she is ready to let their long-running feud go.

“I forgive her and I am sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it’s, like, I think it is time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world,” said Perry.

Katy also said that she loved Swift and that she wants the best for the Shake It Off singer.

During their feud, there were many accusations on both sides. Swift once accused Katy of stealing her dancers.

Perry, on the other hand, accused Taylor of character assassination in another recent interview.

Katy said this when interviewed, “I’m not Buddha — things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls.”

This notorious celebrity feud has produced some amazing music including Swift’s hit track “Bad Blood.”

When the “Bad Blood” track was released, Perry was asked what she thought and was quoted as saying this, “Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me,” she responded.

“I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.”

Taylor has not responded to Katy’s comments, but surely, the platinum blonde will have something to say. Fans on both sides of the Feud would like to see these two finally bury the hatch.

