Katy Perry Disses Taylor Swift In Her New Track

The feud is neverending. After releasing her newest single called “Swish Swish” on the 19th of May, Katy was on the Tonight Show and talked about her new song that is rumored to be about Swift. Jimmy Fallon started his interview with the Grammy nominee, 32, by asking if her new song is about anyone she knows.

After looking stern for a moment, Perry said, “I think it’s a great anthem” for people who are trying to fight back against someone who is bullying and harassing them.

She said her new record is all about “360-degree-liberation,” in her political life as well as in her personal life.

Katy’s Chained To The Rhythm is about political liberation, and Bon Appetit is about “sexual freedom.”

She said her song “Swish” is about liberating yourself from negativity and people who don’t deserve you.

Swift, 27, said to Rolling Stone in 2014 that another pop star tried to hire backup dancers from underneath her and sabotage an entire arena tour.

On Perry’s song, she warns an enemy to keep her mouth shut and tells her she is about as cute as an “expired coupon.”

Swift’s friend and music video director, Joseph Kahn, said if Katy was going to put out a flame track, she should’ve at least put a decent melody in it.

People have been speculating for awhile that the song is about Taylor, and this kind of back-and-forth has been going on ever since 2014.

Even Calvin Harris piped up two years ago saying that Taylor had to find someone else other than himself or Katy Perry to harangue in her songs.

Is it possible for these two to ever stop fighting? Probably not, it’s destined to be forever. Taylor has been out of the public’s eye as of late working on her new album amid rumors she has been dating up-and-coming actor Joe Alwyn.