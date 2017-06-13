Katy Perry Changed The Lyrics To Her Song ‘Swish Swish’ Due To Drama With Taylor Swift

Katy Perry is changing her song! The pop star modified the lyrics of her new track, ‘Swish Swish’ during a concert on her live stream yesterday, after apologizing to her longtime rival, Taylor Swift.

Usually, she would sing the song as, ‘Don’t you come for me / No, not today,’ in the first verse of the song.

However, she went on to change it to, ‘God bless you on your journey / Oh, baby girl.’

It’s about time the pair crushed their beef. They’ve been going back and forth in passive aggressive attacks for almost three years.

Since Katy released her new track earlier in the month, a lot of her fans had been speculating the song was about Swift.

Perry tried to brush the speculations under the rug by saying the song was about bullying in general, rather than targeting one specific person.

However, we knew Katy couldn’t help herself.

Despite her repeated denials, Monday’s lyric change reflected a statement she gave to Taylor earlier in the day.

On the Today Show, she said, ‘God bless her on her journey.’

The decision for the singer to modify her lyrics comes after she had revealed she was ready to move on from her battle with the country/pop singer.

She said, ‘I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. I love her, and I want the best for her.’

As CI readers must know by now, they began fighting with each other a few years back, when Swift said to Rolling Stone in 2014 that ‘another singer’ had tried to undermine her tour by stealing some of her backup dancers.

Tabloid speculations turned out to be correct. She was, in fact, referencing Katy. However, according to sources, Taylor is sick of the drama, and she doesn’t even want to talk about Perry anymore.