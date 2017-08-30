Katy Perry Changed Her Mind, Taylor Swift Feud Back On After ‘LWYMMD’ Video

Even before the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Katy Perry couldn’t have wanted to end the Taylor Swift feud. If she did, why did the pop star release the music video for Swish Swish on the same day Taylor dropped Look What You Made Me Do? Katy’s song had already been out for months so the date she chose to drop the video was already highly suspicious.

Maybe Katy just wanted to make sure she was playing her cards right. After all, she was hosting the MTV Awards show just days after the song release and there was a decent chance that Swift may have been there.

It turns out that Swift was not in attendance at the MTV VMAs but her music video was. Just days after dropping the song and a lyrics video to go along with it, Taylor debuted a high budget music video for Look What You Made Me Do as the crowd watched.

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

While pretty much everyone else agrees that Taylor Swift’s new song and video were clearly taking shots at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry is the one taking it personal.

They claim that Katy is upset over the music video and feels like it’s release at the VMAs was done as a diss to her.

After all, Katy Perry was hosting the annual awards show. However, when Look What You Made Me Do was about to play for the audience, it was clear by the way Katy cleared out that she wanted no part of it.

There are rumors that one of the actors in the Look What You Made Me Do music video was used due to her resemblance to Katy Perry. The reports claim that after watching Taylor Swift’s new video for the first time, she’s opted not to squash their feud.

‪🏀 TUNE IN TO THE MOST ABSURD GAME OF THE CENTURY: 🐑 vs. 🐯 STARTS NOW❗@nickiminaj ❤️#SWISHSWISH 🏀 link in bio A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

Katy wants to get revenge on Taylor instead. This is nothing new for the former friends, who have taken plenty of shots at each other in the past.

It’s worth noting that neither Katy or Taylor have every publicly confirmed that they are feuding. Instead, fans have been tasked with decoding and deciphering their lyrics to see which songs are diss tracks and which ones aren’t.

It shouldn’t surprise anybody anymore that Taylor Swift’s hit Bad Blood was all about her friendship with Katy Perry falling apart. While Taylor hasn’t said her name, she has confirmed that the song is about another entertainer.

Perry responded to the Bad Blood diss with a song of her own. Three years after Swift’s diss, she dropped Swish Swish and everyone thought the song must be Katy’s revenge.

SITTING ON A PYRAMID OF YOUR PATIENCE FOR THE DEBUT OF #SWISHSWISH #MOMENTSAWAY 🏀 🙏🏼 📸 @ronyalwin A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

While Katy denied that there was anything in her new song that aimed to take a dig at Taylor Swift, there’s plenty that can be taken that way. Instead, she just warned that no one should try and come for her when Entertainment Weekly asked her if Swish Swish was a diss track.

Apparently, we’re supposed to think that the wolf in sheep’s clothing mascot in the Swish Swish video was not about Taylor Swift. That’s not possible though since it’s a reference Katy has been using for a while now and we all know she’s talking about her pop rival.

Of course, some figure that Katy Perry’s motivation for firing the Taylor Swift feud back up may have nothing to do with her dislike of the pop star. It’s pretty clear that the back and forth between the women is financially beneficial for both of them.