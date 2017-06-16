Katy Perry Breaks Social Media Record! – She Is The First Person To Have 100 Million Twitter Followers!

Katy Perry is on top of the world! Despite media criticism, the Chained To The Rhythm singer just broke one of the most prestigious records.

She just became the “most followed person on Twitter,” as well as the first individual ever to garner over 100 million followers.

Even Twitter came out to share a post in honor of the California Girls singer.

On their account, they wrote, “Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @KatyPerry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty.”

Not only did they commemorate the singer, but they also shared a compilation of all her most famous tweets over the years, with the very first one beginning in February of 2009.

The singer followed up with a tweet thanking the organization, saying, “Thank you @ Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty.”

Perry’s rise to the top comes shortly after she has announced a transformation in her character and her personal life.

Katy made a huge change to her appearance, notably cutting off her long black hair, and dyed her new bob cut blonde.

The singer also posted a 96-hour live stream event on Youtube, where her fans and followers were allowed a look into Katy’s private life and deepest thoughts and feelings.

She even penned a revealing essay for the New York Times.

Perry wrote, “I used to be scared of intimacy, I used to use my sexualization as attention, I used to over sexualize myself because that was the only way I knew how.”

Katy went on to say that she respects her “old self” and doesn’t hate the old “Katy Perry,” but rather her new progression is the necessary step in her character development and her career. No matter the criticism she receives, the singer believes in the new chapter of her life. “It’s a departure, and it’s a necessary evolution that I have to take.”