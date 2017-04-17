FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Katy Perry Blasts Apolitical Taylor Swift In Epic Vogue Magazine Interview

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/17/2017
Katy Perry Taylor SwiftCredit: J-14.com

Katy Perry apparently dissed Taylor Swift, her longtime nemesis, in the latest issue of Vogue magazine. Miss Perry and her new bold and edgy pixie cut grace the cover of Vogue’s May issue in a bright red dress and matching coat.

Inside the fashion bible, the singer did not talk much about dresses, jewelry, and shoes. Perry was very present and vocal during the 2016 race – as a supporter of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s nominee for President of the United States.

She took on Donald Trump on social media especially after the infamous 2005 Acces Hollywood video with Billy Bush surfaced.

Perry gave Mrs. Clinton a gold POTUS nameplate necklace for her birthday and so much more.

Miss Perry attended numerous rallies for the former Secretary of State, and she performed at The 2016 Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,

As for Taylor Swift, it was like the election never occurred, she never commented on the scandal, and never asked her fans to go vote.

Swift’s only political action consisted of taking a selfie on Election Day.

Talking to Vouge, Perry shared: “If you have a voice, use it. I don’t think you have to shout it from the rooftops, but I think you have to stand for something, and if you’re not standing for anything.”

On her apolitical confreres, she said: “You’re really just serving yourself, period, end of story. ‘California Gurls’ and fluffy stuff would be completely inauthentic to who I am now and what I’ve learned. I do believe we need a little escapism, but I think that it can’t all be that. If you have a voice you have a responsibility to use it now, more than ever.”

Many believed that Swift stayed silent because her supporters are from places like Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas – red states that support Trump.

After the election, Perry went on to release a politically-charged song called “Chained to the Rhythm.”

