Katy Perry Bashes Award Ceremonies – Claims They’re Just “Constructs”

Katy Perry is just letting us know how she feels. In an interview with The New York Times published today, June 14th, the songstress made some surprising declarations.

She claimed, “all the award shows are fake, and all the awards that I’ve won are fake.”

Katy, when saying they don’t represent the audience, said, “they’re constructs.”

It looks like Katy is going the way of Katherine Heigl.

Many CI readers won’t remember this, but back in 2008, Katherine Heigl insulted the writers of Grey’s Anatomy when she went on stage and accepted an Emmy Award while simultaneously saying “she didn’t have much to work with,” regarding the writing of the show.

Heigl hasn’t been in many good films since.

Anyway, back to the California Girl singer.

Perry, who has won awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and the American Music Awards, claimed she had changed her persona because the person she was back when her career started is no longer representative of who she is today.

The Chained To The Rhythm singer claimed, “I didn’t kill the old Katy Perry, because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then.”

We’re not sure who the new Katy is, but these days, she has been receiving a ton of press, and some of it is not that great.

A lot of the negative attention stems from her recent 96-hour live stream on Youtube.

It shows real fans who the pop star is, the good, the bad, the unapologetic, and hopelessly pretentious.

Despite criticism, the show has been a massive success, with 49 million fans tuning into her show. Other highlights of the live stream included Perry apologizing to Taylor Swift for her part in their infamous feud; as well as rating her ex-boyfriends on their sexual performances.