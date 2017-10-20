Katy Perry Bans Taylor Swift’s Songs From ‘American Idol’ To Keep The Show Drama-Free

Katy Perry doesn’t want to get reminded of her enemy Taylor Swift anywhere, and this includes the American Idol revival as well. Now that she will be a judge on the ABC show, she bans the contestants from singing any of Tay’s songs.

A source explained to Naughty Gossip that this is not because she hates Taylor, but because Katy just wants to keep the spotlight on the show and the contestants.

‘Katy wants the show to be about finding new talent not the ongoing drama between her and Taylor,’ says the insider.

The source continues confessing that, ‘If someone auditioning sings a Taylor song then the whole thing becomes about Katy’s reaction, not the person auditioning.’

Katy reportedly ‘is insisting on a drama-free ‘idol.” Also, ‘she’s not exactly upset that people will be singing her hits and not Taylor’s.’

On the show, Katy will be joined by coaches Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Ryan Seacrest will host the show again, the same show that previously aired on FOX for 15 seasons. It began in 2002, and it lasted until 2016.

Katy was the first singer tapped to be the judge for the new season with a $25 million contract before the show announced the R&B singer and the country crooner as the second and third judge.

In her private life, she seems to be getting closer to Robert Pattinson after his split with FKA Twigs.

‘I am very excited to be joining Katy, Luke, and Ryan on ‘American Idol.’ As a singer, songwriter, and producer, I feel I can bring a great deal of experience to the table. It’s going to be so much fun!’ Richie confessed in a statement.

Meanwhile, Luke said, ‘To be in a position in my career to help facilitate this along with the other judges is just a complete honor. It’s going to be a blast!’ American Idol is scheduled to premiere in 2018 on ABC.