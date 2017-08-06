FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
tom holland beyonce katy perry 21 Savage jennifer aniston robert pattinson alex rodriguez meghan markle britney spears angelina jolie hilary duff MacKenzie Mauzy ben affleck kristen stewart blake shelton jennifer garner Julia Stiles halle berry darren aronofsky billie lourd blac chyna blake lively ryan reynolds
Home » Hollywood

Katy Perry And Robert Pattinson Get Intimate Over Dinner – Dating Confirmed?

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/06/2017
0
588 Views
2


Katy Perry And Robert Pattinson Spotted Getting Intimate Together Over DinnerSource: vanityfair.com

Isn’t Robert Pattinson supposed to be pretty much engaged to FKA Twigs? The actor was caught enjoying an intimate dinner with none other than Katy Perry!

The two were seen at a fancy hotel in West Hollywood.

The diva and the Twilight heartthrob seemed to be really comfortable in each other’s company as they dined at the Sunset Towers Hotel’s rooftop eatery.

But their public romance display comes just a couple of weeks after the actor claimed, during a talk with Howard Stern, that he was ‘kind of engaged’ to FKA Twigs.

The 32-year-old songstress looked amazing as always, this time rocking a sheer top with silver polka dots and a collar.

Her look was completed by a pair of hoop earrings that were clearly visible because of her short hair.

31-year-old Pattinson went for a more subtle look, wearing a black t-shirt.

As those who follow either of the two stars know, after Perry broke up with Orlando Bloom, rumors started going around that she and Pattinson started dating.

Despite the speculations, they have never been spotted together, just the two of them – until now!

Meanwhile, the actor and girlfriend FKA Twigs have reportedly been romantically involved for the past three years, but they almost never appear together in public.

After his supposed date with Katy Perry, Pattinson was spotted leaving the hotel and getting into a dark SUV with two female pals by his side.

Advertisement

Do you think Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry are dating?

Post Views: 588

Read more about katy perry robert pattinson

Advertisement

You may also like
Robert Pattinson Embarrassed About Bestiality ‘Joke’
08/06/2017
Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson Get Emotional Talking About Their Love – Where Is FKA Twigs?
08/03/2017
You Can Never Be Too Sure! Robert Pattinson Is Still ‘Kind Of’ Engaged With FKA Twigs
07/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *