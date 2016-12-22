Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Visit Children’s Hospital

Katy Perry is in the Christmas spirit this holiday season.

Advertisement

On Tuesdtay the singer visited a children’s hospital in Los Angeles dressed as Mrs Clause.

Perry wasn’t alone either her partner Orlando Bloom was there dressed as Father Christmas.

The pair handed out gifts to children and even sang songs!

“This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla! I love the music therapy program there… it lifts spirits and heals hearts,” Perry wrote in an Instagram caption. “I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That’s the greatest gift of all.”

The hospital wrote on Facebook: “Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus … who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom came an sang us Christmas carols. It was so beautiful. I'm so very thankful an we got news we get to go home tomorrow🙏🏻😌 @katyperry @orlandobloom A photo posted by Kaitlin Bell (@kate_monst3r) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:41pm PST

Meanwhile the singer recently took to social media to tease new music

Advertisement

“It’s funny, sometimes people who disagree with me just say, ‘Shut up and sing,’” she tweeted Boy, will I do so in a whole new way… next year. Hell hath no fury like a woman REBORN’