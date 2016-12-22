Advertisement
Home » Lifestyle

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Visit Children’s Hospital

Ron Collins Posted On 12/22/2016
0
6 Views


Katy Perry and Orlando BloomCredit: abcnews.com

Katy Perry is in the Christmas spirit this holiday season.

Advertisement

On Tuesdtay the singer visited a children’s hospital in Los Angeles dressed as Mrs Clause.

Perry wasn’t alone either her partner Orlando Bloom was there dressed as Father Christmas.

The pair handed out gifts to children and even sang songs!

“This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla! I love the music therapy program there… it lifts spirits and heals hearts,” Perry wrote in an Instagram caption. “I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That’s the greatest gift of all.”

The hospital wrote on Facebook: “Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus … who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!”

Meanwhile the singer recently took to social media to tease new music

Advertisement

“It’s funny, sometimes people who disagree with me just say, ‘Shut up and sing,’” she tweeted Boy, will I do so in a whole new way… next year. Hell hath no fury like a woman REBORN’

Post Views: 6





You may also like
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Can Add Singing To His Resume
12/22/2016
Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady Get In The Christmas Spirit
12/21/2016
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence after Months. Read what She Said
12/19/2016
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
    •  
    Advertisement

  • Subscribe


You are reading
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Visit Children’s Hospital
Share No Comment