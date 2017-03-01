Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Have Split After One Year Together

Pop music princess Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are no longer together. The former couple dated for over one year.

Perry, 32, and the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean series were last seen together on Sunday at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Before that, they were apart for several weeks, traveling the world for professional reasons.

For example, Perry was in England last week. She performed her new song, “Chained To The Rhythm,” at the 2017 Brit Awards.

They posed for a picture inside of the big event but walked the red carpet separately. Moreover, they spent more time with their friends apart.

Sources started whispering after the big party; they suspected that something was wrong. An insider stated: “Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando. They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”

On Monday, the 40-year-old actor posted a photo on Instagram with Perry’s dog using the following caption: “A mighty heart.”

It seems that the picture was a form of goodbye because 24 hours after, the official statement was put out confirming a breakup although the two artists are avoiding to call it that for now.

It read: “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Bloom and Perry started dating in January 2016, and all seemed well until this week. The actor was behind the one-time divorcee’s big 32-nd birthday party in October.

The English movie star was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr, they have one child together, a 6-year-old son named Flynn.

Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.