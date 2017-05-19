Katy Perry And Nicki Minaj Launch Vicious Attacks On Taylor Swift And Remy Ma With New Song ‘Swish Swish’

Katy Perry’s musical career has taken a hit in recent months.

The first single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” taken from her upcoming fifth studio album, Witness, performed decently on charts around the globe but failed to reach number 1 like her previous lead singles did.

“I Kissed a Girl,” “California Gurls,” and “Roar” all managed to end up on top of the U.S. charts.

The second excerpt, “Bon Appétit,” featuring hip-hop stars Migos was put out in late April.

It had a pretty solid start on the charts, but no one is expecting for it to dominate the airwaves.

Witness will be made available on June 9, so it is time for Miss Perry to try something bolder hoping to grab headlines and push the album properly.

The “Dark Horse” singer, who is slightly getting desperate to land another number 1, decided to call Nicki Minaj to help her get accross the finish line.

On May 18, Perry released “Swish Swish, ” and the talented rapper tries her best to deliver a banger, but the final product is not the most impressive effort that the two artists have worked on in their great careers.

Fans were excited at first, but after a few spins, most commenters concluded that those two gifted women are capable of doing much better than this.

A silver lining that could help sell the track, the fact that some people perceive it as a double diss because from time to time, it sounds like the two ladies are going after their respective nemeses, Taylor Swift and Remy Ma.

Controversy is the main selling point for “Swish Swish,” which was produced by English DJ Duke Dumont.

Perry sings unabashedly: “Don’t lose no sleep. Don’t need opinions from a selfish or a sheep. Don’t you come for me. You’re calculated, I got your number.”

Minaj jumps in and then slams her critics with: “My haters is obsessed, cause I make M’s, they get much less. Don’t be tryna double back, I already despise you. All that fake love you showin’, couldn’t even disguise you.”

Most experts say that Perry will have to do more than this to turn Witness into a huge success, this is still possible, but there is not much time left to accomplish this.

The two ladies will get together in the upcoming days for a song called “Soft Lips” that will be featured on Calvin Harris’s upcoming album.

According to reports, it will premiere on Sunday after the Billboard Music Awards.