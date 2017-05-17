Katy Perry And Calvin Harris Might Be Dating – It Is All About Taylor Swift Revenge

The Taylor Swift and Katy Perry feud is not about to end anytime soon.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris, enlisted Perry for a song on his new album.

It is now being reported that there might be more behind this collaboration.

Some people are saying that the “Roar” artist is getting friendly with Harris to get Swift jealous and exact revenge for the way the “Bad Blood” singer treated her in the media.

Sources close to Harris and Perry say that they have gotten very close while working on the track and the “Dark Horse” vocalist, who became single in February after dating English actor Orlando Bloom for over a year, would not mind adding Swift’s ex to her list of conquests.

An insider told OK! Magazine: “[Katy and Calvin] genuinely have a lot in common. It is icing on the cake for Katy that she can drop this bomb on Taylor. There’s only one goal for Katy now, and that is for a romance with Calvin to go public.”

Nothing has happened yet, but the 32-year-old diva is toying with the idea.

The source added: “At first, Katy and Calvin were strictly professional, chatting only about their song. [Then he] was more than happy to vent. He poured his heart out, and she goaded him on.”

Fans, of course, are picking sides in this triangle, but most of them are not sure why three talented adults decided to embark on this futile journey where they are always trying to make the other one feel or look bad.

Moreover, after spending a few months out of the limelight, Swift reemerged this week and is said to be dating 26-year-old British singer Joe Alwyn.

Advertisement

If those reports are accurate, Swift is trying to move on from her controversial past. Her “enemies” should probably do the same.