Katty Perry Slams Donald Trump In Weird Performance At The Brit Awards

Katy Perry is a very well known Hillary Clinton supporter and not only did she endorse the losing Democratic candidate in the previous presidential race but now, after Donald Trump has taken office she is still “with her,” waging war against him – the new and very controversial President of the United States, that is.

Earlier this month, Katy Perry used the opportunity of a performance at the Grammy Awards to slam the unfit president and openly join the protesters who are against President Donald Trump’s administration and problematic decisions.

Now, Katy Perry wanted to show that the problems with his presidency concern not only America but the entire world!

She is such an avid protester that she adapted her political message to the U.K. audience that was present at the Brit Awards on Wednesday night.

“Performing current single Chained to the Rhythm, Perry took to the stage along with scores of dancers dressed as white houses while the two skeletons [representing President Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May] shuffled in suitably sinister fashion,” reported the Telegraph.

The odd but original method she used to slam Donald Trump and Theresa May was not explicit but it still came across to the audience and to those watching at home. Social media users flooded their respective platforms to react to the peculiar performance of the American star.

Katy Perry’s Grammy performance was also understated.

For her performance she also wore an armband that clearly read “persist,” seemingly a twist on the #ResistTrump movement liberal activists and celebrities alike have been trending on Twitter in response to Trump’s controversial policies.

What did you think of Katy Perry’s politically-charged performance at the Brit Awards?