Katie Price Reveals Her Husband Had An Affair With Their Nanny And Blamed Her For It: ‘You’re Not So Innocent!’

After Katie Price’s husband was caught having an affair with their nanny Nikki Brown Katie, instead of begging for her forgiveness, Kieran Hayler blamed her for it, adding that she’s ‘not so innocent either. According to new reports, it looks like Price couple is heading not only towards bankruptcy but also towards an ugly divorce from her cheating husband.

The devastated woman opened up about the time when Hayler blamed her for his affair with their own nanny!

After having a feeling that the former exotic dancer was having sexual relations with the nanny right under their own roof, the 39-year-old model tapped into her man’s emails to make sure.

Price managed to find the intimate messages sent by her husband to Brown, therefore, confirming her one year long suspicions.

Shockingly enough, after she confronted him, Kieran sneered, claiming she is not that innocent either.

As fans may remember, the star denied ever sleeping with DJ Tom Zanetti despite her furious husband accusing her of having flirty text conversations.

But the model did confess on building a bond with a Candian man with whom she even discussed marriage.

‘Kieran told me, ‘Wait until people find out you have been texting guys’. He turned it around on me and tried to make out I was not innocent. It was a really twisted, hypocritical thing to do. Yes, I did say I loved them and we did talk about lives together,’ Katie stated, adding that it felt like the man had played with her head so much that she started to believe she could find love somewhere else.

After the monster fight following the cheating revelations, the man did come around and promised to go to therapy and fix his ways.

Despite that, however, Price said she wants to have a divorce, claiming she cannot trust him.

Even though she allegedly still loves him, Katie wants the man out of her life.