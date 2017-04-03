Katie Price Gets Slammed After Her Daughter Poses Inappropriately – See The Pic!

After sharing a snap of her family on vacation in the Maldives, Katie Price was slammed once again!

In the picture she posted, her kids Harvey, Bunny, Junior and Jett are posing appropriately for their age on a yellow banana boat but there is also one exception!

Her 9-year-old daughter, fittingly named Princess, seems to be copying one of her mother’s glamor poses and that shocked many social media users who proceeded to criticize the mother for her daughter’s inappropriate for her age, behavior.

The little girl is wearing a pink top and denim shorts and she looks like she is trying to pose sexily by leaning forward and arching her back. She also puckers her lips and closes her eyes, angling her face towards the camera.

Source: mirror.co.uk

Not even Katie, who has also been criticized this past week for sunbathing topless, is not posing as much as Princess does in the snap.

Although some followers pointed out the similarities between mother and daughter and found the picture funny, some were harsher on the mother.

“[She] will do anything to get in the spotlight even put up pics of her children that she knows will get criticized,” one hater wrote.

“The reason that little girl poses constantly is because her mom does… what else does she know of course she will copy her,” another user wrote, adding that although they are a fan of Katie, they admit she loves the attention and would do or say anything to be in the spotlight.

Many other followers stated that the girl is too young for that kind of posing and it looks unnatural.

Advertisement

Do you think the little girl is acting inappropriately for her age or did you find the picture funny?