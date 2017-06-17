Katie Holmes Was Stunning At The 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards; Check Out Her Amazing Look!

Katie Holmes is still single at least as far as her public image is concerned. This has not stopped the All We Had director from continuing her social appearances.

She had recently revealed a passion for fragrances when she stopped in at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards, and she let it slip that her visit is not just casual.

Katie attended the Fragrance Foundation Awards as a presenter and also as a fan of the products offered by the participants at the event.

Presenting the award, Katie was fantastic in a new white gown when she made her appearance at Alice Tully Hall which was the location of the event.

#aboutlastnight @fragrancefdtn @zacposen @djquintero ❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Her dress shimmered in the spotlights with gold trim, and the white fabric hugged every inch of the actress’ beautiful figure.

People was among the media covering this year’s Fragrance Foundation Awards, which also saw many famous guests, including Karlie Kloss, Anna Chlumsky, Joel McHale, Tommy Dorfman, and Elsa Hosk.

In an Instagram post, Katie thanked designer Zac Posen for her fabulous dress, and she also mentioned the jeweler Lorraine Schwartz who supplied the gold bracelets seen on her left wrist.

‘Thank you @FragranceFDTN #TFFAwards for a wonderful night. Such an honor to attend and present! @zacposen @lorraineschwartz @djquintero.’

Katie was asked whether she had ever considered developing her own brand of fragrance and if it is possible a collab with one of the companies that were represented at the event.

‘I would be very open to that. I love fragrance, I love the design of them, everything that goes into it, going to Paris, smelling, creating that scent, picking the right you know different florals and I’ve done some mixing and I really enjoy it.’

It is not unusual that Hollywood stars to lend their names to new products.

Kate Hudson also launched the Fabletics, and we know that Gwyneth Paltrow has her Goop company as well.

If Holmes decides to pursue her very own fragrance brand, the All We Had director might find an exciting endeavor to successfully add to her resume. Her fans would definitely run to the stores to get their own authentic Katie Holmes fragrance. She named Jo Malone Orange Blossom her favorite scent so far.