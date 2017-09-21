Katie Holmes Reportedly Ready To Marry Jamie Foxx, But He Has Other Plans…With His Mistress

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx went public with their romance a few weeks ago and it sounds like the actress is already looking forward to a wedding. Holmes’ dreams of marriage, however, may have hit a major snag as Foxx is reportedly involved with another woman.

An inside source told Radar Online that Foxx has been seeing a Russian mistress over the past few years. The insider claims that Foxx was hooking up with the woman – who is reportedly much younger than him – at the same time he was secretly seeing Holmes.

Although Holmes is now aware of the cheating scandal, she has zero plans of leaving the actor because their relationship is now public knowledge. If he cheats one more time, however, she’s fully prepared to walk away.

Happy Wednesday 😁 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Foxx and Holmes have been secretly dating for a number of years. They went public with the relations during a beachside vacation in Malibu a few weeks ago. For the first time ever, the couple wasn’t afraid to flaunt their affection in front of cameras.

While it sounds like Foxx betrayed Katie Holmes, Life & Style reports that he’s ready to tie the knot and start a family with her. The actor allegedly told close friends that wants Holmes to be his wife and carry his baby.

One insider even claims that Foxx proposed to Holmes back in February and gave her a ring. The actress, however, refuses to admit that it was engagement.

A second source added that Holmes has wanted to come clean with the romance for years. She’s also wanted to exchange vows with Foxx and believes her daughter, Suri, needs a sibling. Fortunately, it sounds like Foxx is ready to make all of her dreams come true. Whether or not the mistress rumors derail those plans is another story.

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise. The couple divorced in 2012 and reportedly signed an agreement that prohibited Holmes from engaging in a public relationship within five years of the split. Foxx, on the other hand, shares two children – Corinne and Annalise – from a previous relationship.

Advertisement

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have not commented on the latest rumors surrounding their relationship.