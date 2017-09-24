Katie Holmes Reportedly Horrified Over Jamie Foxx’s Double Life

Weeks after Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally went public with their romance, the actor’s double life has reportedly left Holmes shocked and utterly horrified. Will Holmes pull the plug on their relationship now that everything is out in the open?

According to Radar Online, Foxx is in hot water with his extended family. The actor’s aunt, Veronica Fannin, told the outlet that Foxx refused to donate money to help pay her grandson’s medical bills.

Fannin requested $5,000 for her grandson, Jeffrey Todd Gilmore Jr., who suffered a broken neck in a car accident. Foxx, however, has not answered her calls and an angry Fannin is convinced that fame has changed him.

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

In addition to the family drama, apparently Foxx has had kids with multiple women. While Holmes is raising her daughter Suri – whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise – Foxx has a 23-year-old daughter with Connie Kline and an 8-year-old daughter with an unnamed Armenian woman. Foxx is reportedly supporting Kline and his other baby mama financially.

In fact, not only does Kline drive a Mercedes that is registered under Foxx’s name, but she also lives in a fancy district in Los Angeles. Kline’s home is registered under Foxx’s financial advisor, Laura Gordon. In light of Foxx’s sketchy past, Holmes allegedly feels shocked and betrayed by his double life.

Holmes and Foxx finally went public with their romance a few weeks ago. The couple was spotted holding hands and showing affection on a beach in Malibu. The sighting was the first time that Holmes and Foxx openly displayed their love, which they had kept hidden for years.

In fact, it is believed that Holmes signed a confidentiality agreement when she divorced Cruise that forbade her from having a public relationship within five years of the split.

How Tom Cruise Legally Banned Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Dating For Five Years https://t.co/6ZFBL9mDrw — YourTango (@YourTango) September 23, 2017

Foxx and Holmes have not spoken publicly about their romance. Foxx is close friends with Cruise and has worked with the actor on several movie projects. Holmes, meanwhile, has not commented on the rumors surrounding Foxx’s personal life.

Advertisement

It isn’t clear if Holmes will breakup with Foxx in light of the reports, but it definitely doesn’t look good.