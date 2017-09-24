FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Kate Hudson scott disick jamie foxx john legend beyonce donald trump jax taylor ian somerhalder luann de lesseps meghan markle kylie jenner jenelle evans nikki reed prince harry kendall jenner kathy griffin john travolta alex rodriguez brittany gonzales tom cruise katie holmes kate middleton steve harvey
Home » Hollywood

Katie Holmes Reportedly Horrified Over Jamie Foxx’s Double Life

Suzy Kerr Posted On 09/24/2017
5
13.0K Views
4


Katie Holmes Reportedly Horrified Over Jamie Foxx's Double LifeSource: People

Weeks after Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally went public with their romance, the actor’s double life has reportedly left Holmes shocked and utterly horrified. Will Holmes pull the plug on their relationship now that everything is out in the open?

According to Radar Online, Foxx is in hot water with his extended family. The actor’s aunt, Veronica Fannin, told the outlet that Foxx refused to donate money to help pay her grandson’s medical bills.

Fannin requested $5,000 for her grandson, Jeffrey Todd Gilmore Jr., who suffered a broken neck in a car accident. Foxx, however, has not answered her calls and an angry Fannin is convinced that fame has changed him.

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

In addition to the family drama, apparently Foxx has had kids with multiple women. While Holmes is raising her daughter Suri – whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise – Foxx has a 23-year-old daughter with Connie Kline and an 8-year-old daughter with an unnamed Armenian woman. Foxx is reportedly supporting Kline and his other baby mama financially.

In fact, not only does Kline drive a Mercedes that is registered under Foxx’s name, but she also lives in a fancy district in Los Angeles. Kline’s home is registered under Foxx’s financial advisor, Laura Gordon. In light of Foxx’s sketchy past, Holmes allegedly feels shocked and betrayed by his double life.

Holmes and Foxx finally went public with their romance a few weeks ago. The couple was spotted holding hands and showing affection on a beach in Malibu. The sighting was the first time that Holmes and Foxx openly displayed their love, which they had kept hidden for years.

In fact, it is believed that Holmes signed a confidentiality agreement when she divorced Cruise that forbade her from having a public relationship within five years of the split.

Foxx and Holmes have not spoken publicly about their romance. Foxx is close friends with Cruise and has worked with the actor on several movie projects. Holmes, meanwhile, has not commented on the rumors surrounding Foxx’s personal life.

Advertisement

It isn’t clear if Holmes will breakup with Foxx in light of the reports, but it definitely doesn’t look good.

Post Views: 12,989

Read more about jamie foxx katie holmes

Advertisement

You may also like
Katie Holmes’ Ex-Husband Tom Cruise Does Not Want To See Their Daughter Suri And Actress Is ‘Tired’ Of It
09/21/2017
Katie Holmes Reportedly Ready To Marry Jamie Foxx, But He Has Other Plans…With His Mistress
09/21/2017
Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Might Be Engaged — Ring Photo Sparked Rumors That Will Infuriate Tom Cruise
09/14/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
5 Comments

ARCHANGEL
09/24/2017 at 8:14 pm
Reply

ARE YOU READING THE SAME CRAP THAT I AM, ACCORDING TO THEM SHE HAS BEEN PREGNANT THREE TIMES WITH A BABY EACH TIME, WHY ARE PEOPLE COMPLAINING ABOUT WHAT HE DOES FOR HIS CHILDREN AND THEIR MOTHERS DO ANY OF YOU KNOW CALIFORNIA CHILD SUPPORT LAWS AND WHAT HE HAD BEFORE HER IS REALLY NOT HERS TO SAY SHE NEW WHAT WAS WHAT JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE GOING INTO A RELATIONSHIP THE LAW SAYS THAT THE CHILDREN ARE TO LIVE IN THE SAME LEVEL AS THE PARENTS SO QUITE NATURALLY. HE LIVES IN A MANSION SO THEY CAN LIVE IN A NICE HOME THEIR ARE A LOT OF CUSTODY PARENTS WISHING THAT THEY WERE GETTING SOMETHING WITH OUT GOING BACK AND FORTH TO COURT JUST TO GET SOMETHING GIVE THE COUPLE SOMEONE CREDIT LOVE IS HARD TO FIND AND EVEN MORE SO WHEN YOU HAVE MONEY THEN YOU’RE ASKING IF IT’S YOU OR THE MONEY THE REASON THEY ARE WITH YOU TRYING TO BE A GOOD ROLE MODEL TO THE EXTENDED CHILD OR CHILDREN ISN’T ALWAYS EASY BUT YOU DO YOUR BEST AND BE WHO YOU ARE WITH THEM AS WITH YOUR OWN IS ALL YOU CAN DO SO GOOD LUCK TO THEM I HOPE THEY MAKE IT YOU SHOULD TO.


Jade
09/24/2017 at 7:49 pm
Reply

Wow surprise surprise another women hater.. relationship goes bad or not.. and out of the wood work, a women hater like yourself will arise.. I’m sure that if Jamie Foxx did have another child he and Katie already know and it isn’t a suprise.. but it may be a surprise to the public because it’s none of our business . Katie isn’t asking to be victim she is just minding her own doing her own thing being a wonderful mother to her child. Tom Cruise is a douche and all his wives know it. The End


    ARCHANGEL
    09/24/2017 at 8:56 pm
    Reply

    WHY ARE THERE SO MANY HATERS OUT THERE CAN’T PEOPLE JUST BE HAPPY

Jack
09/24/2017 at 11:06 am
Reply

Katie playing the victim again. This is getting old as she’s a bad actress. Who supports Katie…Tom. Whether you like his religion or not he was betrayed. Jamie wouldn’t support Katie and Suri if his life depended on it. Jamie has MUCH MORE depravity in his life than what has even been printed.I’m sure Katie called those Paps as a way to nail him to commitment. She’s desperate.


    ARCHANGEL
    09/24/2017 at 8:46 pm
    Reply

    HEY J. I’D TAKE THAT BET REAL MEN DON’T RUN THEY PICK UP THE PIECES AND KEEP IT MOVING YOU CAN’T HAVE ONE WITH OUT THE OTHER AND YOU CAN’T BE THERE AND NOT BE APART OF EVERYONE’S LIFE IT NOT GOING TO HAPPEN YOUR A MAN COULD YOU NOT BE A INVOLVED PARTNER IF YOU CAN’T DO IT YOU SHOULD LEAVE AND LET SOMEONE ELSE HAVE THE JOB.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *