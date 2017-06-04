Katie Holmes Is Back To School! The Star Is Going To Harvard University

Katie Holmes is back to school! The ex-wife of Tom Cruise and the current flame of Jamie Foxx enrolled in Harvard University’s Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program.

The prestigious course attracts people of all kinds, including high-flying business professionals to celebrities and athletes.

I am so thankful and excited to be @harvardhbs with so many brilliant people. @anitaelberse #harvardbusinessschool A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 31, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Katie hasn’t been shy about sharing the news on social media!

The Dawson’s Creek alumni posted a photo of herself with Professor Anita Elberse along with Jamie Heaslip, an Irish rugby player, Rashean Mathis, CJ McCollum, and Gerald Pique.

In the caption, she wrote, ‘The new crop of @HarvardHBS BEMS students are literally and figuratively elevating me this year. Thank you @katieholmes212, @3jmccollum, @3gerardpique, Rashean Mathis, and @jamieheaslip!’

Katie is on a surprising but fantastic path as of late, not only has she taken an unexpected turn towards higher education, but her relationship with comedian, actor, and rapper Jamie Foxx has been getting stronger every day.

A source revealed the mother-of-one is infatuated with her boyfriend, whom she met at a benefit in New York in August of 2013.

The insider added, ‘she’s head over heels for him,’ and is always gushing over the Academy Award winner.

‘She says she loves him from the tips of her toes to the top of her head.’

Both Foxx and Holmes are parents to children of their own, and sometimes getting them to get along can prove to be difficult. However, things seem to be going well for the pair.

Foxx’s daughters Corinne, 23, and Annalise, seven, have gotten real close to Katie’s 11-year-old daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise. And how does the Mission Impossible actor feel about all of this? A source close to Tom said the Rain Man performer misses Katy but wishes for her to be happy.