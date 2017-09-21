Katie Holmes’ Ex-Husband Tom Cruise Does Not Want To See Their Daughter Suri And Actress Is ‘Tired’ Of It

Do not ask Katie Holmes about Tom Cruise because she is fed up with him being an absentee father to Suri.

According to the latest reports, it has been almost four years since Cruise last saw his daughter.

It is being claimed that fatherhood is not a priority for the action movie star.

At the moment, it appears that Cruise is solely focused on his career and Holmes is angry with the decision.

However, she is not leaving her frustration get the best of her; she had decided to concentrate her energy on being a good parent to Suri instead of fighting and shaming Cruise.

A source close to the actress stated: “Katie has grown so tired, disappointed, and frustrated with Tom’s absence as a father. She has made peace with his lifestyle, work, and spiritual choices, and has decided to do her best to parent Suri on her own.”

The chatty source went on to explain that Suri is learning about her father via the TV screen and magazines.

The family friend confessed: “Tom does not make time for Suri, and she has learned to deal with not having her father around. As Suri matures into a young girl, she is learning more about who her father is in the world and about his busy lifestyle as a mega-star actor. But that does not make things any easier for the child.”

Because a single parent raised Suri, she is very close to her mother, and Holmes is very grateful.

And there is a possibility that she might remain an only child for a long time.

Another insider claimed: “Jamie does not even know if he wants to get married to Katie, let alone have a child with her. She currently isn’t pregnant, but don’t take that as a bad thing, because they both love the children that they have.”

The family friend concluded: “As for marriage, they are in the mindset of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and would be happy being together without the label. It is worked out so far and so well, that they feel if they changed things up, it might change what works for them in the first place.”

Cruise has moved on if the reports are to be believed.