Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Jamie Foxx Wants An Open Marriage While She Wants Something More Traditional

Katie Holmes wants a wedding, but Jamie Foxx is looking for an open marriage — that is a very complicated situation.

Since Holmes and Foxx made their romance public, there have been numerous rumors claiming that the stars are thinking about becoming husband and wife and even having children together.

However, a close source to Foxx claims he wants his cake and eat it too.

The R&B singer wants to be with Tom Cruise’s ex-wife and be with stunning models and video vixens.

The insider said that the Oscar-winning actor hid his true feelings from Holmes for years but now the cat is out of the bag and she has to deal with it.

The family friend explained: “He’s ducked this issue for years, but finally figured it was the right thing to put Katie out of her misery and tell her where she stands The fact is, Jamie’s never going to be a one-woman guy, and as much as he digs her, Katie’s not marriage material in his eyes.”

The source spoke to Radar and shared: “He wants to keep seeing her and hanging out, but there are other women in his life he is not prepared to give up. Jamie has even encouraged Katie to start seeing other guys if she wants to!”

According to Hollywood Life, despite the shocking news, she is in too deep with Foxx to let him go.

The person told the publication: “Katie is madly in love with Jamie, but she has no desire to get married and to have more kids. It is a case of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.’ There are so many things Katie loves about Jamie, and vice versa. Katie enjoys the freedom of her relationship with Jamie.”

The tipster went on to reveal: “They do not have to be constantly together, and they have a really solid bond of trust between them. Katie also loves that Jamie is a private person and that he is not all showbiz and fame. Suri adores him too, and he is great with her. Katie leads such a regular, normal and down to earth kind of life now, and she could not be happier!”

Foxx seems determined to remain true to himself.