Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Jamie Foxx Is Hesitant To Make Things Official — Tom Cruise’s Baby Mama Wants More

Do not expect Katie Holmes and boyfriend Jamie Foxx to be making red carpet appearances anytime soon.

According to new reports, Foxx is said to be hesitant to take the romance to the next level with Holmes.

In the summer, the mother of one was able to convince the comedian and R&B singer to take their love affair public.

The duo was pictured on a romantic walk on a beach in Malibu. Tom Cruise’s ex-wife looked delighted to show off her man to the world.

Foxx appeared scared and a bit confused by what was taking place.

Since then, nothing, no pictures or videos of Holmes and Foxx have appeared online.

An insider revealed that Holmes wants to take her love affair public, but Foxx has declined.

A source claimed: “Katie is ready to go more public with her relationship, but Jamie is trying to keep things quiet, and that is disappointing to her. Not only has she fallen in love with him, but (daughter) Suri has too which makes it more frustrating for Katie.”

The chatty friend added: “Jamie has been a big part of their life for a while now, and aside from the occasional walk on the beach, the pair has kept their private life private. Katie has made it clear to Jamie that they have nothing to fear and no reason to keep things hush. Katie is proud to be with Jamie and wants to feel free to go out to dinner, the theater, Disneyland with Suri or anywhere they want together.”

The insider went on to say: “Jamie is hesitant however because he just wants to protect their privacy, but Katie hopes that will change soon. She has lived a secretive life long enough; she needs to feel free again.”

Another source explained that Holmes will accept to be with Foxx no matter the conditions and rules he puts in place.

The family friend said: “Katie is madly in love with Jamie, but she really has no desire to get married and to have more kids. It is a case of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.’ There are so many things Katie loves about Jamie, and vice versa. Katie loves the freedom of her relationship with Jamie.”

Foxx and Holmes have an interesting dance going on.