Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Might Be Engaged — Ring Photo Sparked Rumors That Will Infuriate Tom Cruise

On Labor Day, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes made their romance official with a handful of photos where they could be seen holding hands during a romantic stroll on a California beach.

Hollywood’s worst kept secret was finally out in the open.

A source has come out to say that Holmes and Foxx have another secret – the pair has been engaged for several months and has kept it from the public.

Some believe they are not announcing the news because they do not want to offend Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology.

While others claimed Foxx wants his personal to stay private.

According to the source, who spoke to Life and Style, Holmes has flaunted her beautiful engagement ring to many of her friends.

The chatty insider claimed: “Katie has even worn her ring in front of friends, but she has always denied it was an engagement ring.”

Another source said that Cruise was not surprised by the romance because he knew about it for years.

However, he is bitter and angry that his old friend is the one keeping his ex-wife warm at night.

The family friend revealed: “Tom has known about Katie and Jamie’s secret relationship since the beginning, and it has always bothered him that they were hooking up. While Katie and Jamie did their best to keep things a secret from the world, Tom is too well-connected and found out about them shortly after their romance began.”

The person shared: “Tom is shocked and upset that Katie is dating a costar he once considered a close friend. He feels betrayed by both of them.”

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

The individual in the know also explained that Holmes is happy to have Foxx in her life because he is a real father figure for her daughter, Suri.

The tipster claimed: “Suri’s extremely close to her grandfather — Katie’s dad — and she has also got Jamie in her life now as another strong male role model.It might not be exactly perfect as far as how much involvement Tom has in Suri’s life, but Katie does not feel like her daughter is lacking.”

It was previously claimed that Cruise has not seen Suri in four years.