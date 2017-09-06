Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Are Pictured Holding Hands In Public; They Are No Longer Hiding!

We can all stop speculating from now on as after years and years of reports about their relationship, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are no longer trying to hide their relationship. They were caught on camera packing on the PDA while they were spending some time together during Labor Day holiday.

Daily Mail has managed to get some pics of the two of them holding hands while strolling the beach in Malibu on Monday, September 4.

The couple looked relaxed, and they shared a laugh as they walked barefoot.

Katie wore a summery blue patterned frock and the actor sported a black T-shirt and a pair of sweatpant. They were also wearing matching fedoras. How cute!

They were reported to stay in an oceanfront home where they were also spotted spending some time together on the beachfront patio.

They looked as if they noticed that someone took their pictures but they were not bothered at all by this.

Katie and Jamie have dodged rumors that they are dating for lots of times until now and evidence kept showing up and surfaced proving that they are indeed a couple.

Jamie was recently reported to spend time with Katie and her daughter Suri Cruise in California.

They were spotted at The Commons at Calabasas around the same time although they were not seen together.

Later, the actor was reportedly heading in the direction of where Katie’s home is in his Mercedes SUV after he picked up some treats from a local frozen yogurt store.

Their dating rumors started back in 2013 when they were dancing at a charity event in the Hamptons. In 2015, a picture popped up showing the two holding hands in a studio.

Earlier this year, back in April, the two of them were caught on camera having dinner together in the East Village in New York City. It seems that it’s only a matter of time now before Katie and Jamie make their first official public appearance as a couple and it’s about time that they do so.