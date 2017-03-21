Katie Holmes And Her Daughter Suri Look Like Twins In New Instagram Pictures!

Well, it’s not impossible to tell them apart for now because they are 29 years apart but if we are to look at Katie Holmes’ old pictures since she was a kid, she and daughter Suri Cruise look like twins!

Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives! 💕🎀💕 #lalaland #losangeles #family #love #ontopoftheworld #followyourdreams A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

We are sure that little Suri will grow up to look just like her mother as an adult!

The star recently shared a picture of her 10-year-old daughter playing with her cousins, on Instagram and her followers were immediately shocked to notice how similar the mother and daughter are starting to look, as Suri grows up.

“Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives!” Holmes captioned the photo.

Let’s take a look at some pictures that further prove how strong Katie Holmes’ genes are!

For instance, this picture shows not Suri, but her mother when she was of similar age!

#repost #KatieTakeover @alternahaircare #TBT A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Nov 5, 2015 at 3:00pm PST

Katie Holmes likes to post pics of her dearest daughter very often on social media and so there is a lot of proof that Suri is the perfect mini-me of her mother!

My beautiful mom who inspires me everyday and my magical daughter who I am so very proud of. I celebrate all women today and everyday!!!!!! #weruntheworld #internationalwomensday 💪❤️🎀💕💃🏻💪❤️🎀💋💃🏻 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:43am PST

The above is a picture of Suri a few years ago and this is Holmes in first grade!

#TBT first grade A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Oct 29, 2015 at 5:19pm PDT

However, the special mother-daughter bond that the two have is not just limited to their looks.

Katie Holmes has recently talked about Suri in an interview and she stated that, despite having a successful career in Hollywood, the most meaningful thing she’s ever done was being a mother to Suri!

Birthday vibes continued ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so grateful today 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:35pm PST

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” Holmes claimed.

Advertisement

“It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood.”