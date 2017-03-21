Katie Holmes And Her Daughter Suri Look Like Twins In New Instagram Pictures!

Well, it’s not impossible to tell them apart for now because they are 29 years apart but if we are to look at Katie Holmes’ old pictures since she was a kid, she and daughter Suri Cruise look like twins!
We are sure that little Suri will grow up to look just like her mother as an adult!
The star recently shared a picture of her 10-year-old daughter playing with her cousins, on Instagram and her followers were immediately shocked to notice how similar the mother and daughter are starting to look, as Suri grows up.
“Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives!” Holmes captioned the photo.
Let’s take a look at some pictures that further prove how strong Katie Holmes’ genes are!
For instance, this picture shows not Suri, but her mother when she was of similar age!
Katie Holmes likes to post pics of her dearest daughter very often on social media and so there is a lot of proof that Suri is the perfect mini-me of her mother!
The above is a picture of Suri a few years ago and this is Holmes in first grade!
However, the special mother-daughter bond that the two have is not just limited to their looks.
Katie Holmes has recently talked about Suri in an interview and she stated that, despite having a successful career in Hollywood, the most meaningful thing she’s ever done was being a mother to Suri!
“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” Holmes claimed.
“It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood.”
Leave a Reply