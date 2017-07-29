Katie Couric Ditches Yahoo And $10 Million Salary

Katie Couric is gone! The news anchor is leaving Yahoo as its global news anchor and will be ending her online interview show as well. The celebrity journalist confirmed the news yesterday on the 28th of July.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, she wrote, “I’m very proud of my time at Yahoo anchoring live events, political coverage and breaking news with a team of very talented journalists.”

“Over the past three years, we have produced a wide range of high-quality video content that was delivered to millions of viewers. I learned some valuable lessons during my tenure, which I will take with me as I continue to create, develop, and produce a variety of content for different platforms in this constantly evolving media landscape.”

And where will the anchor take her expertise next?

Oath, a division created by the company, Verizon, completed its takeover of the internet company in June and wanted to continue to work with the CBS Evening News anchor.

Just a recap on Katie’s history with Yahoo, Couric signed with Yahoo in 2013 and was given a whopping $10 million a year in cash and stock.

The most prolific moment of her career was when she sat down with famous whistleblower Edward Snowden in Russia, Moscow, which she did for both Yahoo and ABC News.

Despite Oath being interested in a continued relationship with the investigatory journalist, Couric apparently has decided to make another move, according to Recode.

As for what the 60-year-old investigator is up to at the moment, Katie has a podcast and is expanding her company. She is also developing a drama, Unbelievable for Netflix, as well as a follow-up to her series with National Geographic, Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric.